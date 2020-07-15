Redwood Medina

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel furnished hardwood floors bathtub oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking smoke-free community

Blackberry Trails by Redwood is one of Montville Township's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet--no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome. Enjoy the advantages of single story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Blackberry Trails, you'll be thrilled to call it home!