Medina, OH
Redwood Medina
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Redwood Medina

4980 Green Ash Trail · (833) 412-0824
Rent Special
Get $500 off your first full month!*
Medina
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

4980 Green Ash Trail, Medina, OH 44256

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Fernwood-1

$1,254

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Hazelwood-1

$1,336

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,437

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Medina.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
smoke-free community
Blackberry Trails by Redwood is one of Montville Township's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet--no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome. Enjoy the advantages of single story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Blackberry Trails, you'll be thrilled to call it home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Pet Rent is per home, not per pet. No aggressive breeds. See property for full list.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Medina have any available units?
Redwood Medina offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,254. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Medina have?
Some of Redwood Medina's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Medina currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Medina is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 off your first full month!*
Is Redwood Medina pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Medina is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Medina offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Medina offers parking.
Does Redwood Medina have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Medina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Medina have a pool?
No, Redwood Medina does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Medina have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Medina has accessible units.
Does Redwood Medina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Medina has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Medina have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Medina has units with air conditioning.
