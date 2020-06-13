/
vermilion
25 Apartments for rent in Vermilion, OH📍
Redwood Vermilion
911 Wine St, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1294 sqft
Redwood Vermilion is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
5732 Lake St
5732 Lake Street, Vermilion, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,490
3440 sqft
** FOR RENT ONLY ** Stunning a true must see lakefront property, With breathtaking views retreat like setting. Custom built home totally updated!!! 2019 carpeting, painted, fixtures, remodeled bathrooms,kitchen windows.
259 Ballast Ct
259 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
240 Ballast Ct
240 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
251 Ballast Ct
251 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
220 Ballast Ct
220 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
260 Ballast Ct
260 Ballast Ct, Vermilion, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Introducing the brand new Shoreline Village Apartments located in beautiful Vermilion where luxury meets lakeside living at its finest.
Results within 5 miles of Vermilion
60 Beech Cliff Dr
60 Beech Cliff Drive, Amherst, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,999
7000 sqft
Extraordinary stately home perfectly situated on a high sitting lot in the sought after Estates in Amherst with exemplary attention to design and detail.
267 Westwoods
267 Westwoods, Amherst, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1056 sqft
Excuse our mess as we are building the home of your dreams! Welcome home to this stunning 2 bed 2 bath double! It offers a spacious open concept floor plan, laminate floors throughout, spacious kitchen, large master suite, the list goes on! This
Results within 10 miles of Vermilion
Verified
Pentamen Arms
1800 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
484 sqft
Many unique floor plan options available. Secure entry buildings with private parking. Plush carpeting and hardwood flooring options available. Conveniently located near retail, entertainment, restaurants and major highways.
Verified
Liberty Circle Apartments
2211 Tower Blvd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with secure entry. Open kitchens with appliances included. Spacious living areas. Gas, water, sewer, trash paid. On-site laundry, large parking area, balconies with some units. Walk to shopping and dining.
Verified
Academy Court
139 Academy Ct, Elyria, OH
1 Bedroom
$580
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
864 sqft
Apartments in beautiful neighborhood with close proximity to I-80 and I-90. Several floor plans to choose from and balconies and patios are available. Washers and dryers in each building. Private off-street parking is available.
Verified
Kingston
1816 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
725 sqft
Located on Cooper Foster Park Road, these one- and two-bedroom apartments offer both on-site dish washing and laundry amenities. The community also has air-conditioning and large private lots for parking.
518 W. 20th Street
518 West 20th Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$695
1144 sqft
$399 Security Deposit Special! - Colonial with Nice Front Porch and New Bathroom. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently only offering virtual showings of properties at this time.
221 Illinois Ave
221 Illinois Avenue, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
- (RLNE5074609)
1801 Nichols Street
1801 Nichols Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Move In TODAY! - (RLNE2545133)
1105 W 22
1105 W 22nd St, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
495 sqft
Quaint 1 Bedroom Home - ? Tenant pays gas and electric ? Includes a gas stove and refrigerator ? Not pet friendly ? Section 8 accepted ? Apply online at www.sandstonepm.
3637 Canton Ave
3637 Canton Ave, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath - Recent Remodel - Recent Remodeled - Central Air Conditioning - 2 Bed, 1 Bath in Lorain Screening: - We charge $25 per person over the age of 18 which covers our cost for completing the screening process.
728 1/2 Georgia
728 1/2 Georgia Ave, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
$500
600 sqft
- (RLNE5809801)
1024 West Erie Ave
1024 W Erie Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
3 bed 2 full bathrooms. Walking distance to downtown, parks, library, restaurants. First floor features a spacious kitchen, dining room and living room. Three bedrooms, full bath upstairs. Big basement with full bathroom. Fenced in backyard.
2805 Lexington Ave
2805 Lexington Avenue, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1257 sqft
New to the market. Remodeled 3 bedroom. 1.5 bath colonial. Appliances included. Central air conditioning. Nice updates in a good neighborhood ready for immediate occupancy. Section 8 welcome. Pet restrictions on dangerous breeds.
1370 West 2nd St
1370 West 2nd Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
Beautiful lakefront property for rent!! Extraordinary views of the lake and beautiful sunsets. Don't miss this great opportunity to live on the shores of Lake Erie in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick Colonial with large lot.
1442 W 19TH ST
1442 W 19th St, Lorain, OH
4 Bedrooms
$949
1439 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Detached Garage. Don't miss this one!
2624 Reid Ave.
2624 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
3 Bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. - 3 bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. (RLNE5631997)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Vermilion, the median rent is $559 for a studio, $669 for a 1-bedroom, $833 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,096 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Vermilion, check out our monthly Vermilion Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Vermilion area include Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, The College of Wooster, University of Akron Main Campus, and Cuyahoga Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Vermilion from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.
