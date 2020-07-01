All apartments in Garfield Heights
Find more places like
13201 Oakview Blvd.
Home
/
Garfield Heights, OH
/
13201 Oakview Blvd
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

13201 Oakview Blvd

13201 Oakview Boulevard · (216) 456-3855
Location

13201 Oakview Boulevard, Garfield Heights, OH 44125
Garfield Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1285 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
13201 Oakview Blvd, Garfield Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home

$950 rent / $950 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
PETS OK
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first-month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

This charming bungalow offers a chance at a really lovely home! This home features a bright living room, dining room, & kitchen with a stove/fridge & dishwasher on site for the resident to utilize. The 1st floor offers 2 bedrooms & the full bath with a tub/shower combo & tile surround. The large dormer/3rd bedroom offers warm carpeting & additional storage space. The partially finished basement offers a carpeted rec room, washer/dryer hook-ups & ample storage. There is a 2 car detached garage offers covered off street parking!

Resident pays all utilities including water/sewer/trash, gas and electric and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

