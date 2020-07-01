Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

13201 Oakview Blvd, Garfield Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home



$950 rent / $950 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

PETS OK

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first-month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



This charming bungalow offers a chance at a really lovely home! This home features a bright living room, dining room, & kitchen with a stove/fridge & dishwasher on site for the resident to utilize. The 1st floor offers 2 bedrooms & the full bath with a tub/shower combo & tile surround. The large dormer/3rd bedroom offers warm carpeting & additional storage space. The partially finished basement offers a carpeted rec room, washer/dryer hook-ups & ample storage. There is a 2 car detached garage offers covered off street parking!



Resident pays all utilities including water/sewer/trash, gas and electric and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.