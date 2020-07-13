/
pet friendly apartments
165 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Garfield Heights, OH
Garfield Heights
13210 Thraves Ave
13210 Thraves Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
13201 Thraves Rd, Garfield Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $950 rent / $950 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.
Garfield Heights
4541 E 139Th St
4541 East 139th Street, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1325 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Ba, Colonial - (RLNE5880411)
Garfield Heights
13609 Oak Park Blvd
13609 Oak Park Boulevard, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1670 sqft
Rent to Own Home!!! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage with attached patio. Finished basement and HUGE finished upstairs. Newer carpet in Living Room, Hall, Stairs, and Second Floor.
Garfield Heights
13201 Oakview Blvd
13201 Oakview Boulevard, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1285 sqft
13201 Oakview Blvd, Garfield Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $950 rent / $950 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.
Results within 1 mile of Garfield Heights
Union - Miles Park
10319 Avon Ave
10319 Avon Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
935 sqft
10319 Avon, Cleveland - 2 bed 1 bath Single Family Home! $700 rent / $700 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.
Corlett
13512 Edgewood Ave
13512 Edgewood Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1248 sqft
13512 Edgewood Ave, Cleveland - Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $795 rent / $795 deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.
Lee - Miles
4312 East 162nd St
4312 East 162nd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$835
1224 sqft
4312 E 162, Cleveland - 3 bed, 1 bath home! CMHA APPROVED! $835 rent / $835 deposit $25 application fee per adult CMHA OKAY with a 3 bedroom voucher (must be prepared with moving packet & at least 1/2 of deposit at deposit signing) NO SMOKING 1-2
Lee - Miles
16225 Kollin Avenue
16225 Kollin Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$840
864 sqft
To schedule a showing, click the link below https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2066745?source=iframe&companyID=20461 Cozy 3 bedroom home. Updated kitchen with lovely wood flooring. Opens up to dining room and living room.
Corlett
4177 E 148th St
4177 East 148th Street, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$875
1131 sqft
A Gentile Property - 4177 E 148th St - Thank you for your interest in a Gentile property! For the safety of prospective residents, employees, and our community we will not be offering open houses at this time.
Lee - Miles
4361 E 144th St
4361 East 144th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
696 sqft
CLEVELAND APARTMENTS IS NOW AVAILABLE THIS JULY!! - Looking for a place for your loved one? Visit our Cleveland rental homes Where the City Is Your Backyard! LOCATION: 4361 E 144th St Cleveland, OH -Great location near the convenience stores,
14320 Granger Rd Up
14320 Granger Road, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
Great 2bdrm in Maple Heights - Property Id: 211367 Freshly Rehab, Modern decor Call or email for more info theres also a application fee of $40 section 8 accepted Trash included in rent Tenant responsible for all other utilities Apply at
14902 Krems Ave
14902 Krems Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
14902 Krems - Maple Heights, Spacious 3 bed 1 bath home! Move in date must be scheduled 21-45 days out from deposit placement to receive City compliance, as required by the City of Maple Heights.
South Broadway
9109 Connecticut Ave
9109 Connecticut Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$700
704 sqft
9109 Connecticut Ave (UP), Cleveland - 2 bed 1 bath unit of a 2 family home! $700 rent / $700 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1 pet 15-20 lbs OK CMHA OK With 2 or 3 bedroom voucher NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease
South Broadway
7813 Harvard Ave
7813 Harvard Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1364 sqft
7813 Harvard Ave Cleveland, OH 44105 - Thank you for your interest in a Gentile property! For the safety of prospective residents, employees, and our community we will not be offering open houses at this time.
5214 Thomas Street
5214 Thomas Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bed 1 Bath Waiting For You! - 3 bed 1 bath Maple Heights home. Updated and well kept.Tenant pays all utilities. Stove and fridge included, and Washer dryer hookup provided. Home has central air, fenced in backyard and partially finished basement.
Lee - Miles
16706 Langly Ave
16706 Langly Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$900
1584 sqft
A Monument Property : 16706 Langly Rd - Please visit our website at www.monumentmgt.com/vacancies and a showing schedule will be provided to you! (RLNE4236686)
South Broadway
8204 Goodman Avenue
8204 Goodman Avenue, Cleveland, OH
4 Bedrooms
$945
1182 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
Results within 5 miles of Garfield Heights
Parma
Midtown Towers
5676 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1060 sqft
Convenient access to I-77 for an easy commute to Cleveland. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with self-cleaning ovens, dishwashers and full-size refrigerators. Select apartments boast large balconies. On-site party room, fitness center and swimming pool.
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,415
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,689
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Buckeye - Shaker
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
$488
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Mercer
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Moreland
Van Aken Villas
16211 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
948 sqft
Just west of Lee Road on Van Aken Blvd, on the RTA blue line. Within walking distance to Shaker Towne Center. Minutes from Shaker Square, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Clinic, VA Medical Center and University Hospitals.
University Circle
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.