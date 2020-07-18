All apartments in Franklin County
Last updated October 5 2019 at 4:50 AM

6229 Bixby Road

6229 Bixby Road · No Longer Available
Location

6229 Bixby Road, Franklin County, OH 43110
Cobleton

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SHORT-TERM LEASE
-5-6 Moths, then possible month to month.

ABOUT
Welcome to Canal Winchester. Beautiful brick ranch style family home on 0.713 acre., with a concrete patio. Large room & recreation room W/ brick fireplace. Large finish basement, 20' cement driveway. Eat-in kitchen and first floor laundry. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 1969 Sqft.

FEATURES
- Central Air/Heat
- Walk-in closet in master bedroom
- Washer/Dryer hookup
- Tub/Shower

LIVING SPACE
- Hardwood
- Carpet

KITCHEN
-Dishwasher
- Range
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
-Yes Pets

RENT
-$1300/month

SECTION 8
-No

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM.
RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. NO prior evictions!
Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1300 X 3= $3900 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

