6229 Bixby Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SHORT-TERM LEASE

-5-6 Moths, then possible month to month.



ABOUT

Welcome to Canal Winchester. Beautiful brick ranch style family home on 0.713 acre., with a concrete patio. Large room & recreation room W/ brick fireplace. Large finish basement, 20' cement driveway. Eat-in kitchen and first floor laundry. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 1969 Sqft.



FEATURES

- Central Air/Heat

- Walk-in closet in master bedroom

- Washer/Dryer hookup

- Tub/Shower



LIVING SPACE

- Hardwood

- Carpet



KITCHEN

-Dishwasher

- Range

- Refrigerator



PET POLICY

-Yes Pets



RENT

-$1300/month



SECTION 8

-No



PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM.

RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. NO prior evictions!

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1300 X 3= $3900 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE