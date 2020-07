Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table racquetball court 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Fairfield Pointe Apartments in Fairfield, Ohio, north of Cincinnati, boasts resort-style amenities alongside a beautifully landscaped setting. Relax in one of our sparkling pools, play a game of tennis, racquetball, or billiards, or workout in our state of the art fitness center all in your own community! Our one and two bedroom garden homes and three bedroom townhomes offer floor plans to meet anyone’s needs. For apartment homes in Northern Cincinnati, Fairfield Pointe sets the standard!