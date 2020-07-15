/
Miami University-Hamilton
15 Apartments For Rent Near Miami University-Hamilton
West Hamilton
Carriage Hill Apartment Homes
1344 Carriage Hill Ln, Hamilton, OH
1 Bedroom
$738
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
734 sqft
Carriage Hill is conveniently located in Historical Hamilton, Ohio, and is the perfect spot for anyone who is looking for convenience and easy access to the I-275 corridor for the Cincinnati, Middletown or Dayton Metropolitan area.
East Hamilton
767 Fairview Avenue,
767 Fairview Avenue, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1672 sqft
767 Fairview Avenue, Available 07/17/20 767 Fairview 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** This beautiful 2BR/1BA, home located in Hamilton had an updated kitchen, dining area, dishwasher, disposal, spacious bedrooms, updated flooring, walk-in
West Hamilton
224 Cleveland Avenue,
224 Cleveland Avenue, Hamilton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$975
1868 sqft
224 Cleveland Avenue, Available 07/31/20 224 Cleveland Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss this amazing recently renovated home located in Hamilton close to Sutherland Park. This home is a 4BR/2.
780 Doris Jane Avenue,
780 Doris Jane Avenue, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
780 Doris Jane Avenue, Available 07/24/20 780 Doris Jane Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Fairfield.
East Hamilton
1255 Hooven Avenue,
1255 Hooven Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1075 sqft
1255 Hooven Avenue, Available 08/11/20 1255 Hooven Ave 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio.
West Hamilton
1200 Southern Hills Boulevard,
1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1344 sqft
1200 Southern Hills Boulevard, Available 07/17/20 1200 Southern Hills Blvd 3BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Stop by to see our spacious 3BR/1BA ranch home located on the West Side of Hamilton off of Pyramid Hill Blvd.
108 Cole Drive,
108 Cole Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
108 Cole 3BR/1BA (Fairfield) - Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Fairfield.
East Hamilton
961 Bishop Avenue,
961 Bishop Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
888 sqft
961 Bishop Ave 3BR/1BA (Lindenwald) - Stop out to view our Recently Renovated 3BR/1BA home located on the East Side of Hamilton.
East Hamilton
81 Dayspring Drive,
81 Dayspring Drive, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
81 Dayspring Drive, Available 07/24/20 81 Dayspring Dr 3BR/1BA (Lindenwald) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA ranch home located in Lindenwald.
West Hamilton
139 Gordon Avenue
139 Gordon Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1204 sqft
139 Gordon Avenue Available 07/24/20 139 Gordon 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our 3BR/2BA, home located in Hamilton. This lovely home is Newly Renovated with updated flooring, updated electrical, and updated plumbing.
East Hamilton
337 Belle Avenue
337 Belle Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1376 sqft
337 Belle Avenue Available 07/24/20 337 Belle Ave 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio.
West Hamilton
528 Millikin Street,
528 Millikin Street, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1216 sqft
528 Millikin 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - Come see our Newly Renovated 3BR/2BA home located in Hamilton. This home has an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, has a full basement.
East Hamilton
1124 South Twelfth Street,
1124 12th Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1072 sqft
1124 South Twelfth Street, Available 07/17/20 1124 South Twelfth 2BR/1BA (East Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss it at this price! 2BR/1BA two story home located on the East Side of Hamilton features a front porch, fenced yard, partial
West Hamilton
304 South B Street,
304 B Street, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1348 sqft
304 South B Street, Available 07/24/20 304 South B St 2BR/2BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** You're going to blink and it will be gone! Priced to rent this beautiful large 2BR/2BA two story home located on the West Side of Hamilton.
East Hamilton
120 south second street 201
120 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bd apt.
