Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Fairfield, OH with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
39 Units Available
Camelot East
1400 Sherwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$729
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1400 sqft
Newly renovated units with one, two or three bedrooms. Black appliances, hardwood plank flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and breakfast bars. Short drive to shopping, dining and Jungle Jim's International Market.
Results within 5 miles of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
32 Units Available
Woodlawn
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,041
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
26 Units Available
Olde West Chester
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
Studio
$1,037
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,158
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1167 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
11 Units Available
Woodlawn
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
25 Units Available
Mount Healthy Heights
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Beckett Ridge
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,063
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4448 Cabernet Ct.
4448 Cabarnet Court, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2400 sqft
Furnished family home with large fenced backyard - Located conveniently to highway near I75 between hamilton and mason. Great location that is very safe.

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
119 Vermont Ave
119 Vermont Avenue, Wyoming, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
965 sqft
Located only steps from Vermont Primary school and within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. Features incl; New LVT and refinshed HW floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen and bath.

1 of 19

Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
West Hamilton
2030 Sunset Drive
2030 Sunset Drive, Hamilton, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything new! This beautiful condo had a makeover-new kitchen cabinets, appliances, flooring, paint, and carpet. Washer & dryer incl. Garage w/opener. Two pets max under 20 lbs.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
6 Rolling Hills Dr.
6 Rolling Hills Drive, Wyoming, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1740 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious tri-level condo in lovely Wyoming, OH - Property Id: 304840 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Condo with attached garage! New flooring and paint throughout most of the unit! Double pantry in Kitchen and all appliances stay.
Results within 10 miles of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Blue Ash
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,124
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
32 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$888
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
11 Units Available
Montgomery
Olde Montgomery
7950 Village Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
2172 sqft
Luxury amenities abound: Olympic-sized pool, lakes and fountains, game room, and fiber-optic ready apartments. Spacious floor plans offer ample natural light, crown molding and upgrades like fireplaces and furnished apartments.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
29 Units Available
Wetherington
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
122 Units Available
Blue Ash
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
31 Units Available
Kenwood
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1901 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Sharonville
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,049
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,161
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 02:13pm
7 Units Available
The Reserve at Monroe Crossings
801 Coldwater Drive, Monroe, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
IVING AT THE RESERVE AT MONROE CROSSINGS APARTMENTS Ideal living in the center of Monroe! The Reserve at Monroe Crossings offers the ideal living experience with expansive floor plans that we know you’ll love.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Norwood
4744 Ridgeway Ave.
4744 Ridgeway Avenue, Norwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
450 sqft
This cozy space is located on the 1st level of a 2 family home, on a no-outlet street.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
5729 Montgomery Road
5729 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Los Angeles style living...right here in Cincy! New Luxury Finishes designed and built by our Los Angeles based team. W/D in unit, stainless steel appliances, Fitness Center, Quartz Ctps, Dedicated Fiber WiFi. Available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
4266 Williams Ave
4266 Williams Avenue, Rossmoyne, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
925 sqft
Located near Plainfield Rd, close to Cross County Hwy, Kenwood Towne Center, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Features incl; fresh paint, new laminate flooring, updated kitchen & bath w/ washer/dryer for tenant use.

July 2020 Fairfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fairfield Rent Report. Fairfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fairfield rents declined slightly over the past month

Fairfield rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fairfield stand at $843 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,108 for a two-bedroom. Fairfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fairfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Fairfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fairfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fairfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fairfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,108 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Fairfield's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fairfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fairfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0
    0.2%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Middletown
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    0
    -14.5%
    Florence
    $750
    $990
    1%
    0.9%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    -0.1%
    -12%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,190
    -0.1%
    1.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

