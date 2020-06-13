Apartment List
50 Apartments for rent in Dayton, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1542 sqft
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
Downtown Dayton
17 Units Available
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$659
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1406 sqft
Redwood® Washingtoin Township OH is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1274 sqft
Redwood Centerville is one of Dayton's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
2 Units Available
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive, Dayton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amhurst Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Amhurst is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Dayton.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old North Dayton
1 Unit Available
2005 Stegman Avenue,
2005 Stegman Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$745
960 sqft
2005 Stegman Avenue, Available 06/16/20 2005 Stegman Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
24 E Hillcrest Ave
24 East Hillcrest Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Two-story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large covered front porch. It has its own living room, dining room, hardwood floors, and kitchen. Unfinished basement for additional storage. (RLNE5772145)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3215 Merrimac Avenue,
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Available 07/03/20 3215 Merrimac Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
1129 Huffman Avenue
1129 Huffman Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1303 sqft
Come and see this totally remodeled gem! Gorgeous sun-room on the front porch is perfect for sipping your morning coffee while preparing for the day. All new wood laminate flooring throughout this home is sure to impress.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Twin Towers
1 Unit Available
1102 Beaumont
1102 Beaumont Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1512 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath House. 2 Car detached garage. Move In Ready! - This beautiful single family home is for rent. Located on a corner lot with both on street and off street parking and a nice front porch.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
118 Martz Avenue,
118 Martz Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$765
1592 sqft
118 Martz Avenue, Available 06/19/20 118 Martz Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon**This beautiful two story 3BR/1BA home located in Dayton is something you will not want to skip over!! Recently renovated, this home has new flooring, an updated

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Linden Heights
1 Unit Available
916 Linden Avenue
916 Linden Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
1110 sqft
916 Linden Avenue Available 04/03/20 916 Linden Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
1 Unit Available
4750 Whitewood Court
4750 Whitewood Court, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2868 sqft
Fantastic Quad In Dayton/HuberHts/Riverside Area With 2 Family Rooms & Mad River Schools - Minutes From WPAFB, WSU, Fairfield Commons Mall, Restaurants and Parks Plenty Of Room For Your Family (RLNE2519208)
Results within 1 mile of Dayton
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
1 Unit Available
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$796
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Rosewood Drive,
101 Rosewood Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1578 sqft
101 Rosewood Drive, Available 06/19/20 101 Rosewood Dr 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
2998 Benchwood Road
2998 Benchwood Road, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Coming July 2020! This townhome is huge and you will love the area it's very quite and located minutes from shopping and dinning! New Roof, windows, Flooring, counter tops, appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Dayton
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,190
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1264 sqft
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$863
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Indian Lookout
1651 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$795
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1053 sqft
Located in the Indian Lookout community with easy access to I-75 and I-675, and dozens of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues. Special features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Enclave
2743 Monterey Cir, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
928 sqft
Cozy apartments with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Community includes a laundry center, tennis court and grilling area. Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Close to The Mall at Fairfield Commons for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Apartments
1308 Camphill Way, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
1320 Camphill Way #3 Available 07/10/20 - (RLNE2822679)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dayton, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dayton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

