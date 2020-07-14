Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments guest parking online portal

Greenglen Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Greenglen is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Dayton. Our well designed and aesthetically appealing floor plans incorporate studio, one and two bedroom layouts.



Located minutes of downtown Dayton, Greenglen is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Greenglen Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Dayton.



The Dayton Area boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, and cultural options all within close proximity to your new home. Greenglen is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Dayton offers. The most desirable restaurants, quality grocery stores and convenient banks are within two miles from Dayton.



