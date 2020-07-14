All apartments in Dayton
Greenglen Apartments

101 Tree Glenn Way · (937) 634-7821
Location

101 Tree Glenn Way, Dayton, OH 45415

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenglen Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
guest parking
online portal
Greenglen Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Greenglen is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Dayton. Our well designed and aesthetically appealing floor plans incorporate studio, one and two bedroom layouts.

Located minutes of downtown Dayton, Greenglen is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Greenglen Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Dayton.

The Dayton Area boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, and cultural options all within close proximity to your new home. Greenglen is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Dayton offers. The most desirable restaurants, quality grocery stores and convenient banks are within two miles from Dayton.

We invite you to contact u

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: $200 or first month rent
Move-in Fees: 100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: 90lbs all together with some breed restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open parking.
Storage Details: Attic Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenglen Apartments have any available units?
Greenglen Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dayton, OH.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenglen Apartments have?
Some of Greenglen Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenglen Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Greenglen Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenglen Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenglen Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Greenglen Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Greenglen Apartments offers parking.
Does Greenglen Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greenglen Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenglen Apartments have a pool?
No, Greenglen Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Greenglen Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Greenglen Apartments has accessible units.
Does Greenglen Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenglen Apartments has units with dishwashers.
