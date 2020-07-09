Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus!

Amenities

Located off of Olentangy River Rd. in a quiet neighborhood minutes from Campus, this 4BD 2BA home is great for a family or student housing situation. This house has a fenced in back yard, a furnished communal family room if you need furniture, and kitchen; although bedrooms are empty for you to furnish. Kitchen has been recently remodeled. Close to shopping and restaurants as well! Go to www.northpointam.com to apply and call 614-361-9047 to schedule a showing. First come first serve...available Aug 1st!