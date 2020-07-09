All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus!.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus!
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus!

764 Stinchcomb Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

764 Stinchcomb Drive, Columbus, OH 43202
Riverview

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located off of Olentangy River Rd. in a quiet neighborhood minutes from Campus, this 4BD 2BA home is great for a family or student housing situation. This house has a fenced in back yard, a furnished communal family room if you need furniture, and kitchen; although bedrooms are empty for you to furnish. Kitchen has been recently remodeled. Close to shopping and restaurants as well! Go to www.northpointam.com to apply and call 614-361-9047 to schedule a showing. First come first serve...available Aug 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus! have any available units?
Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus! doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus! have?
Some of Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus!'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus! currently offering any rent specials?
Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus! is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus! pet-friendly?
Yes, Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus! is pet friendly.
Does Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus! offer parking?
Yes, Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus! offers parking.
Does Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus! have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus! offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus! have a pool?
No, Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus! does not have a pool.
Does Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus! have accessible units?
No, Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus! does not have accessible units.
Does Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus! have units with dishwashers?
No, Peaceful 4 BD 2BA Home Close to Campus! does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln
Columbus, OH 43026
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing