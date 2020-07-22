Amenities

Gone are the days of conventional apartment living. Luxe at The Highlands apartments are everything but traditional. From our thoughtfully hand-picked amenities to our opulent finishes and touches around every corner – Luxe at The Highlands apartments offers you a truly incomparable living experience, second-to-none! Our brand-new one and two-bedroom suites feature one-of-a-kind finishes with no detail untouched. Finishes include charcoal hardwood floors, quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash in the kitchen, antique and vintage brass fixtures, and plenty more luxuries. Our residents come home to best-in-class, boutique hotel-inspired amenities. Escape the day-to-day in our well-being salon and yoga room, or fitness studio complete with Peloton Bikes, rowing machines, and Techno Fitness. Retreat from the hustle and bustle with a spa experience from our on-site massage therapist, or have a pool day and lounge around the jacuzzi or in a private cabana. Our location puts you in the heart of it all; we are less than 5 minutes from Dublin’s Bridge Street District, Historic Downtown Dublin and Pedestrian Bridge, and endless retail, dining, and entertainment along Sawmill Road and Route 161. Luxe at The Highlands, see what you’ve been missing, and take a tour today – we’d love to meet you!