Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:39 PM

Luxe at the Highlands

2330 Sawmill Place Blvd · (614) 908-4973
Location

2330 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235
Worthingview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit LX403 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 813 sqft

Unit LX505 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 813 sqft

Unit LX328 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 813 sqft

See 28+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit LX325 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Unit LX430 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Unit LX235 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Luxe at the Highlands.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
yoga
garage
bbq/grill
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
fire pit
internet cafe
media room
package receiving
Gone are the days of conventional apartment living. Luxe at The Highlands apartments are everything but traditional. From our thoughtfully hand-picked amenities to our opulent finishes and touches around every corner – Luxe at The Highlands apartments offers you a truly incomparable living experience, second-to-none! Our brand-new one and two-bedroom suites feature one-of-a-kind finishes with no detail untouched. Finishes include charcoal hardwood floors, quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash in the kitchen, antique and vintage brass fixtures, and plenty more luxuries. Our residents come home to best-in-class, boutique hotel-inspired amenities. Escape the day-to-day in our well-being salon and yoga room, or fitness studio complete with Peloton Bikes, rowing machines, and Techno Fitness. Retreat from the hustle and bustle with a spa experience from our on-site massage therapist, or have a pool day and lounge around the jacuzzi or in a private cabana. Our location puts you in the heart of it all; we are less than 5 minutes from Dublin’s Bridge Street District, Historic Downtown Dublin and Pedestrian Bridge, and endless retail, dining, and entertainment along Sawmill Road and Route 161. Luxe at The Highlands, see what you’ve been missing, and take a tour today – we’d love to meet you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Luxe at the Highlands have any available units?
Luxe at the Highlands has 44 units available starting at $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Luxe at the Highlands have?
Some of Luxe at the Highlands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Luxe at the Highlands currently offering any rent specials?
Luxe at the Highlands is offering the following rent specials: Move in by 8/31 and save $2100!
Is Luxe at the Highlands pet-friendly?
No, Luxe at the Highlands is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does Luxe at the Highlands offer parking?
Yes, Luxe at the Highlands offers parking.
Does Luxe at the Highlands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Luxe at the Highlands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Luxe at the Highlands have a pool?
Yes, Luxe at the Highlands has a pool.
Does Luxe at the Highlands have accessible units?
No, Luxe at the Highlands does not have accessible units.
Does Luxe at the Highlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Luxe at the Highlands has units with dishwashers.
