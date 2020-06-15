Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport clubhouse coffee bar community garden courtyard fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community tennis court trash valet

Finally, all the benefits of Clintonville experienced through gracious, newly constructed apartments. Our studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartments boast top-of-the-line amenities including fully equipped kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, luxury plank flooring, plush carpets in the bedroom, walk-in closets, walk-in showers, and in-home washer/dryer. Enjoy luxury community amenities surrounded by art deco inspired architecture that will make you feel right at home such as our sparkling pool with sundeck, garden with a fire pit, TV lounge clubhouse, gallery hall, and a trash and recycling service for your convenience. Whether you are new to the neighborhood, looking to upgrade or ready to downsize, The Deco provides comfort among friends and neighbors in the heart of North Clintonville. You'll find restaurants, groceries and shops, green spaces and fitness facilities, all within walking distance, and the bus stop is right out front. Whatever your interest, there is something here for you. Be the first resident in your new apartment by contacting us today and letting us help you find your perfect fit. Come Live The Deco.