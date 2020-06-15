All apartments in Columbus
Deco

3450 Indianola Avenue · (865) 730-0319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3450 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43214
Central Clintonville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,124

Studio · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 319 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 423 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$1,654

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1001 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,474

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deco.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
tennis court
trash valet
Finally, all the benefits of Clintonville experienced through gracious, newly constructed apartments. Our studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartments boast top-of-the-line amenities including fully equipped kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, luxury plank flooring, plush carpets in the bedroom, walk-in closets, walk-in showers, and in-home washer/dryer. Enjoy luxury community amenities surrounded by art deco inspired architecture that will make you feel right at home such as our sparkling pool with sundeck, garden with a fire pit, TV lounge clubhouse, gallery hall, and a trash and recycling service for your convenience. Whether you are new to the neighborhood, looking to upgrade or ready to downsize, The Deco provides comfort among friends and neighbors in the heart of North Clintonville. You'll find restaurants, groceries and shops, green spaces and fitness facilities, all within walking distance, and the bus stop is right out front. Whatever your interest, there is something here for you. Be the first resident in your new apartment by contacting us today and letting us help you find your perfect fit. Come Live The Deco.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $300 up to a month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Some restrictions
Parking Details: Private lot and Car ports.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Deco have any available units?
Deco has 15 units available starting at $1,019 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Deco have?
Some of Deco's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deco currently offering any rent specials?
Deco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deco pet-friendly?
Yes, Deco is pet friendly.
Does Deco offer parking?
Yes, Deco offers parking.
Does Deco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Deco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Deco have a pool?
Yes, Deco has a pool.
Does Deco have accessible units?
Yes, Deco has accessible units.
Does Deco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deco has units with dishwashers.
