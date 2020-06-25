All apartments in Columbus
BriceGrove Park

6617 Bricegrove Blvd · (614) 349-4331
Location

6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH 43110
Abby Trails

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 55-6665 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,022

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 56-3919 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,027

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 53-3920 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,028

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from BriceGrove Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
on-site laundry
hot tub
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Welcome home to BriceGrove Park Apartments located in Canal Winchester, Ohio. Your pet-friendly home features a well-equipped fitness center and a refreshing swimming pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. Enjoy our putting green and picnic areas, as well as the convenience of our resident business center.

Inside your spacious two bedroom home you’ll find conveniences including in-home washer and dryer connections, air-conditioning, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios to suit your lifestyle. Everything has been designed with comfort, convenience and quality in mind.

BriceGrove Park is conveniently located within minutes of Route 33 and I-70 and just a short distance to Columbus. Surrounded by the latest upscale shopping, gourmet dining, and entertainment that the Columbus area has to offer. With so many shopping, dining, outdoor recreation and entertainment venues near your home, t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35-$50
restrictions: Restricted breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units (small): $10/month; Detached garage: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does BriceGrove Park have any available units?
BriceGrove Park has 3 units available starting at $1,022 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does BriceGrove Park have?
Some of BriceGrove Park's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is BriceGrove Park currently offering any rent specials?
BriceGrove Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is BriceGrove Park pet-friendly?
Yes, BriceGrove Park is pet friendly.
Does BriceGrove Park offer parking?
Yes, BriceGrove Park offers parking.
Does BriceGrove Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, BriceGrove Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does BriceGrove Park have a pool?
Yes, BriceGrove Park has a pool.
Does BriceGrove Park have accessible units?
No, BriceGrove Park does not have accessible units.
Does BriceGrove Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, BriceGrove Park has units with dishwashers.
