/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canal Winchester, OH
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Brice
28 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
752 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Canal Winchester
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Schirm Farm
17 Units Available
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
744 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Results within 5 miles of Canal Winchester
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,110
712 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Pine Hills
3 Units Available
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
665 sqft
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Winchester
16 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
804 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Winchester
5 Units Available
Brittany Bay Townhomes
4365 Bayshire Rd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
710 sqft
Welcome home to Brittany Bay, a charming community of one- and two-bedroom townhome-style apartments.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
Independence Village
16 Units Available
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$858
650 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
4 Units Available
Orchard Grove
5190 Orchard End, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$679
655 sqft
Located in quaint suburban Groveport, Orchard Grove Apartments offer the best of small-town living paired with easy access to work and play in downtown Columbus.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
5040 Chatterton Road - 10
5040 Chatterton Road, Blacklick Estates, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
595 sqft
Under new management! Fully renovated. On the bus line on-site laundry and shopping within walking distance. Groveport schools.
Results within 10 miles of Canal Winchester
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
15 Units Available
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$629
616 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Apartment Homes in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
343 Units Available
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
776 sqft
The Lofts at Norton Crossing is a brand-new apartment community anchoring the Norton Crossing development in the east side neighborhood of Whitehall in Columbus, OH.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
4 Units Available
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$929
728 sqft
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Greenbriar Farm
107 Units Available
Mayfair Village II
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$615
876 sqft
Mayfair Apartments is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Livingston - McNaughten
4 Units Available
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
800 sqft
While just minutes from downtown Columbus, Easton Town Center, and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Hidden Acres East is surrounded by mature trees in a secluded area off the beaten path.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Eastmoor
1 Unit Available
742 B S. Chesterfield Rd.
742 S Chesterfield Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
Charming second-floor unit. Off-street parking. Convenient to all major freeways and bus lines. Steps from Bexley 4 unit multi-family home
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Eastmoor
1 Unit Available
716 D S. Chesterfield Rd.
716 S Chesterfield Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
second floor unit hard wood floors off street parking 4 unit multi-family home
Similar Pages
Canal Winchester 1 BedroomsCanal Winchester 2 BedroomsCanal Winchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCanal Winchester 3 Bedrooms
Canal Winchester Apartments with BalconyCanal Winchester Apartments with GarageCanal Winchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCanal Winchester Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH