Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Canal Winchester, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Canal Winchester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Brice
26 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Canal Winchester
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Schirm Farm
17 Units Available
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Results within 5 miles of Canal Winchester
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Winchester
16 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1280 sqft
Redwood® Pickerington is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Independence Village
16 Units Available
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$858
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
White Ash
1 Unit Available
6500 Crab Apple Drive
6500 Crab Apple Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1695 sqft
6500 Crab Apple Drive Available 08/19/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in White Oak Park - Canal Winchester!! - This lovely 2-story condo home is located in the quiet Lifestyle Community of White Oak Park in Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Results within 10 miles of Canal Winchester
Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Greenbriar Farm
107 Units Available
Mayfair Village II
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$615
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$745
1239 sqft
Mayfair Apartments is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
344 Units Available
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1078 sqft
The Lofts at Norton Crossing is a brand-new apartment community anchoring the Norton Crossing development in the east side neighborhood of Whitehall in Columbus, OH.

Last updated June 14 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1442 Hackworth Street
1442 Hackworth Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1750 sqft
Hamilton Schools Move in ready 3 bed 2.5 bath home. This home has hardwood floors in living, and bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, master bedroom with bath and walk in closet.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Marion Franklin
1 Unit Available
3072 Huntington Drive
3072 Huntington Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$989
864 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Ranch in Southfield area. Call 614-756-6959!!! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bth Ranch in Southfield Call 614-756-6959!. Eat-in Kitchen, Newer hard wood floors, Spacious yard. Fridge Must have clean rental history for last 18 months.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Eastmoor
1 Unit Available
716 D S. Chesterfield Rd.
716 S Chesterfield Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
second floor unit hard wood floors off street parking 4 unit multi-family home
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Canal Winchester, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Canal Winchester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

