2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
31 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canal Winchester, OH
Independence Village
Stratford Lakes
6611 Seahurst Dr, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
A modern community with a fully-equipped kitchen, two bathrooms in each unit, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool. On-property lakes and green space. In the Groveport Madison School District.
Brice
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1016 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Redwood Canal Winchester
8351 Dove Pkwy, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1404 sqft
A newer community set into a quiet area near parks and area shops. Apartments provide private attached garages, den space, and open floor plans. Single-story living with ample amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Canal Winchester
Schirm Farm
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12
240 Autumn Ridge Circle
240 Autumn Ridge Cir, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1498 sqft
240 Autumn Ridge Circle Available 09/15/20 Built in 2018 Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 Condo in the Sycamore Creek neighborhood - Built in 2018, this newer multi-level loft offers 1498 sq.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12
White Ash
6696 Axtel Dr
6696 Axtel Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1280 sqft
For rent is a great 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath condo with 1 car garage and 1 outside space. Complex also features a pool facility. Available early to mid July. Unit is occupied so only doing video tours until someone applies and is approved.
1 of 22
Last updated April 17
White Ash
6713 Lagrange Drive
6713 Lagrange Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1248 sqft
Not your run of the mill condo in this community! Fully renovated, end unit condo with all new kitchen cabinetry, counter tops, doors, trims, the works. You will fall in love with this home. Welcome home! 1 year lease minimum. $950 deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Canal Winchester
Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1280 sqft
Redwood® Pickerington is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Winchester
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1185 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$966
900 sqft
When you enter the Woodland Trace community, you'll first notice the well-manicured grounds and established trees. Further back you'll find the awesome amenities this neighborhood boasts, including the sparkling pool for those hot summer days.
Abby Trails
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$880
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1017 sqft
Tucked away in the desirable suburb of Pickerington, sits Overland Park, a community for those who want a relaxed setting with everything you could want or need--right at your fingertips.
Winchester
Brittany Bay Townhomes
4365 Bayshire Rd, Groveport, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
910 sqft
Welcome home to Brittany Bay, a charming community of one- and two-bedroom townhome-style apartments.
The Meadows
112 Mocking Bird Ct, Pickerington, OH
2 Bedrooms
$789
864 sqft
The Meadows Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our spacious and well-designed studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans provide the quality and comfort of a premier lifestyle.
Independence Village
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
Orchard Grove
5190 Orchard End, Groveport, OH
2 Bedrooms
$799
1040 sqft
Located in quaint suburban Groveport, Orchard Grove Apartments offer the best of small-town living paired with easy access to work and play in downtown Columbus.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12
White Ash
6500 Crab Apple Drive
6500 Crab Apple Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1695 sqft
6500 Crab Apple Drive Available 08/19/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in White Oak Park - Canal Winchester!! - This lovely 2-story condo home is located in the quiet Lifestyle Community of White Oak Park in Canal Winchester, Ohio.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12
5105 Sedalia Drive
5105 Sedalia Drive, Blacklick Estates, OH
2 Bedrooms
$815
832 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath town home! Vinyl plank flooring on the first floor, carpet on the second floor. Full basement. Sorry, no pets! Groveport Madison Local School District 1 year lease minimum. $815/month. $815 deposit. $40 application fee per adult.
Results within 10 miles of Canal Winchester
Livingston - McNaughten
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
While just minutes from downtown Columbus, Easton Town Center, and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Hidden Acres East is surrounded by mature trees in a secluded area off the beaten path.
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1141 sqft
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Redwood Reynoldsburg
1713 Blacklick Creek Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1393 sqft
Redwood Reynoldsburg is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Greenbriar Farm
Mayfair Village II
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
Mayfair Apartments is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1078 sqft
The Lofts at Norton Crossing is a brand-new apartment community anchoring the Norton Crossing development in the east side neighborhood of Whitehall in Columbus, OH.
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$741
756 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Apartment Homes in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
