987 East Whittier Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now offering 1-month free!



You'll love this beautiful home nestled in a quaint suburban area of Columbus and just 5 minutes from Nationwide Children's Hospital and easy access to I-71! This 3 Bedroom home has 2 large full updated baths. One is a Jack and Jill. 2 Bedrooms on the first floor, large upstairs loft is the 3rd bedroom. Snuggle by the fireplace or enjoy the large front porch. This property has been fully updated, including brand new appliances. It has a 2 car garage and an extra parking space next to the garage. First floor laundry and a big fenced yard. Don't miss out! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.