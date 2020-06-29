All apartments in Columbus
987 East Whittier Street

987 East Whittier Street · No Longer Available
Location

987 East Whittier Street, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering 1-month free!

You'll love this beautiful home nestled in a quaint suburban area of Columbus and just 5 minutes from Nationwide Children's Hospital and easy access to I-71! This 3 Bedroom home has 2 large full updated baths. One is a Jack and Jill. 2 Bedrooms on the first floor, large upstairs loft is the 3rd bedroom. Snuggle by the fireplace or enjoy the large front porch. This property has been fully updated, including brand new appliances. It has a 2 car garage and an extra parking space next to the garage. First floor laundry and a big fenced yard. Don't miss out! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 987 East Whittier Street have any available units?
987 East Whittier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 987 East Whittier Street have?
Some of 987 East Whittier Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 987 East Whittier Street currently offering any rent specials?
987 East Whittier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 987 East Whittier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 987 East Whittier Street is pet friendly.
Does 987 East Whittier Street offer parking?
Yes, 987 East Whittier Street offers parking.
Does 987 East Whittier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 987 East Whittier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 987 East Whittier Street have a pool?
No, 987 East Whittier Street does not have a pool.
Does 987 East Whittier Street have accessible units?
No, 987 East Whittier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 987 East Whittier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 987 East Whittier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
