979 N 6th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:43 AM

979 N 6th Street

979 N 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

979 N 6th St, Columbus, OH 43201
Italian Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
REDUCED! AVAILABLE RIGHT AWAY! Don't miss out on this warm & super cozy turn-key home in the historic Italian Village neighborhood! Convenient walking distance to many restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and bars. Custom 2016 ''Dave Fox'' kitchen w/ high-end cabinets, beautiful quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, induction stove, and gorgeous mosaic marble back splash. Custom built-in bookshelves in the dining room and new bamboo hardwood floors on entire second floor. Other recent updates include entire interior/exterior of home painted, rebuilt/replaced the front and back porches, stone paver patio & walkways, 2nd floor laundry, high-end light fixtures throughout, newer windows and the first floor refinished hardwood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

