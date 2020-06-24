979 N 6th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking

REDUCED! AVAILABLE RIGHT AWAY! Don't miss out on this warm & super cozy turn-key home in the historic Italian Village neighborhood! Convenient walking distance to many restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and bars. Custom 2016 ''Dave Fox'' kitchen w/ high-end cabinets, beautiful quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, induction stove, and gorgeous mosaic marble back splash. Custom built-in bookshelves in the dining room and new bamboo hardwood floors on entire second floor. Other recent updates include entire interior/exterior of home painted, rebuilt/replaced the front and back porches, stone paver patio & walkways, 2nd floor laundry, high-end light fixtures throughout, newer windows and the first floor refinished hardwood floors.