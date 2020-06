Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Amazing location ready for its new tenants! Minutes away from Nationwide Children's Hospital, Downtown, German Village,Short North and Easy Highway Access. This amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bath fully renovated apartment is your perfect new home! New HVAC, Hot Water Tanks, Roof, & brand new kitchen & Appliances. Features In Unit Washer & Dryer, a fenced back yard, hardwood floors, spacious living areas and a front porch. Contact us today! Available Feb 1st, 2019! Tenant pay all utilities