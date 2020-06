Amenities

Back on the Market for Rent! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!! This historic Victorian Village home features a 2 car detached garage!!! This is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. This home is cooled by central air and heated by gas furnace. The home has a first floor bedroom and two large, high ceiling bedrooms on the second floor. Great price for the popular area. Available June 2020!!