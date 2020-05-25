All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 97 Ottar Alley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
97 Ottar Alley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

97 Ottar Alley

97 Ottar Aly · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Italian Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

97 Ottar Aly, Columbus, OH 43201
Italian Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of a kind contemporary 3 bed, 3.5 bath home w/ 3 flrs of living space totaling 2536 sq/ft. Ideally situated on a quiet alley in between the Short North (High St) and rapidly developing 4th st corridor. Completely CUSTOM build w/ OPEN flr plan & HIGH-END finishes throughout. Chef's kitchen OPEN to the Great Room with stainless steel VIKING appliances & island w/ quartz waterfall finish. Restoration hardware lighting, Hunter Douglas window treatments & 10 ft ceilings throughout-even in the Lower Level. Dual master suites w/ heated floors, HUGE closets and LARGE en-suite baths including laundry on the 2nd floor. A 3rd en-suite guest bedroom w/ egress and Living room w/ wet bar is located in the lower level. Fenced in paver patio w/ green space is A+. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Ottar Alley have any available units?
97 Ottar Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 97 Ottar Alley have?
Some of 97 Ottar Alley's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Ottar Alley currently offering any rent specials?
97 Ottar Alley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Ottar Alley pet-friendly?
No, 97 Ottar Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 97 Ottar Alley offer parking?
Yes, 97 Ottar Alley does offer parking.
Does 97 Ottar Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Ottar Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Ottar Alley have a pool?
No, 97 Ottar Alley does not have a pool.
Does 97 Ottar Alley have accessible units?
No, 97 Ottar Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Ottar Alley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 Ottar Alley has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing