97 Ottar Alley

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

One of a kind contemporary 3 bed, 3.5 bath home w/ 3 flrs of living space totaling 2536 sq/ft. Ideally situated on a quiet alley in between the Short North (High St) and rapidly developing 4th st corridor. Completely CUSTOM build w/ OPEN flr plan & HIGH-END finishes throughout. Chef's kitchen OPEN to the Great Room with stainless steel VIKING appliances & island w/ quartz waterfall finish. Restoration hardware lighting, Hunter Douglas window treatments & 10 ft ceilings throughout-even in the Lower Level. Dual master suites w/ heated floors, HUGE closets and LARGE en-suite baths including laundry on the 2nd floor. A 3rd en-suite guest bedroom w/ egress and Living room w/ wet bar is located in the lower level. Fenced in paver patio w/ green space is A+. MUST SEE!