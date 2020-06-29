All apartments in Columbus
961 Oberlin Dr

961 Oberlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

961 Oberlin Drive, Columbus, OH 43221
Cranbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
spacious and updated 4 bedrooms house - Property Id: 224064

The brand new kitchen cabinet, new appliance,? and fresh paint. Spacious 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths? unfinished basement. one car garage. extra sunroom for entertainment.
This home will fit anyone's lifestyle. Great central location close to Riverside, Ohio Health, OSU, and downtown. UA is right around the corner. Don't miss out on this fantastic home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224064
Property Id 224064

(RLNE5558819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Oberlin Dr have any available units?
961 Oberlin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 961 Oberlin Dr have?
Some of 961 Oberlin Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 Oberlin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
961 Oberlin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Oberlin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 961 Oberlin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 961 Oberlin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 961 Oberlin Dr offers parking.
Does 961 Oberlin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 961 Oberlin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Oberlin Dr have a pool?
No, 961 Oberlin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 961 Oberlin Dr have accessible units?
No, 961 Oberlin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Oberlin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 961 Oberlin Dr has units with dishwashers.

