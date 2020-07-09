All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 17 2020

93 W 9th Ave

93 West Ninth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

93 West Ninth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 08/05/20 5 Bedroom on OSU Campus $40 GIFT CARDS - Property Id: 214111

Fall 2020-2021!!! - $40 GIFT CARDS if you sign before end of February.
Spacious 4/5 bedrooms 3 bath apartment located in PRIME location right off of High St.
Enjoy our newly renovated unit featuring new modern flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, huge living room, full deck for entertaining, equal sized large bedrooms with deck entry, full kitchen featuring dishwasher, and off street parking!!!!
One pet is allowed for apartment!
W/D Rental $50 per month
Parking $50 per month
For more properties pls visit us at www.me-students.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214111
Property Id 214111

(RLNE5506034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 W 9th Ave have any available units?
93 W 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 W 9th Ave have?
Some of 93 W 9th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 W 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
93 W 9th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 W 9th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 93 W 9th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 93 W 9th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 93 W 9th Ave offers parking.
Does 93 W 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 W 9th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 W 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 93 W 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 93 W 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 93 W 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 93 W 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 W 9th Ave has units with dishwashers.

