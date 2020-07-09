93 W 9th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 08/05/20 5 Bedroom on OSU Campus $40 GIFT CARDS - Property Id: 214111



Fall 2020-2021!!! - $40 GIFT CARDS if you sign before end of February.

Spacious 4/5 bedrooms 3 bath apartment located in PRIME location right off of High St.

Enjoy our newly renovated unit featuring new modern flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, huge living room, full deck for entertaining, equal sized large bedrooms with deck entry, full kitchen featuring dishwasher, and off street parking!!!!

One pet is allowed for apartment!

W/D Rental $50 per month

Parking $50 per month

For more properties pls visit us at www.me-students.com

