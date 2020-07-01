All apartments in Columbus
926 South Harris Avenue

926 Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

926 Harris Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Brookshire

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated and ready for immediate move-in. This two-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex is located in the Wilshire Heights neighborhood. Nice Hard floors throughout the unit. Parking available to the side and front street parking should be good too. A private fenced back yard is also available. Short drive to US-40 where you may access 270 and 70 in order to get around the city. Only approximately a 15-minute drive to downtown or The Ohio State University.
The tenants will be responsible for all utilities and yard/lawn care work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 South Harris Avenue have any available units?
926 South Harris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 South Harris Avenue have?
Some of 926 South Harris Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 South Harris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
926 South Harris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 South Harris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 926 South Harris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 926 South Harris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 926 South Harris Avenue offers parking.
Does 926 South Harris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 South Harris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 South Harris Avenue have a pool?
No, 926 South Harris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 926 South Harris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 926 South Harris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 926 South Harris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 South Harris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

