911 Oak Street

Amenities
Nice, quiet, 1 bedroom near OSU - Property Id: 99995
Quiet 1 bedroom for rent. Just renovated bathroom with ceramic tile floors and tub surround. New hardware and efficient toilet. Off street parking, laundry in apartment, high efficiency furnace and central air conditioning. Also has recently installed high efficiency replacement windows. Apartment has off street parking. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets. It's a smoke free building. Contact landlord to make appointments to see also future photographs
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99995
Property Id 99995
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4702267)