Columbus, OH
911 Oak Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

911 Oak Street

911 Oak St · No Longer Available
Location

911 Oak St, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Property Amenities
Nice, quiet, 1 bedroom near OSU - Property Id: 99995

Quiet 1 bedroom for rent. Just renovated bathroom with ceramic tile floors and tub surround. New hardware and efficient toilet. Off street parking, laundry in apartment, high efficiency furnace and central air conditioning. Also has recently installed high efficiency replacement windows. Apartment has off street parking. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets. It's a smoke free building. Contact landlord to make appointments to see also future photographs
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99995
Property Id 99995

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4702267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Oak Street have any available units?
911 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 Oak Street have?
Some of 911 Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
911 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 911 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 911 Oak Street offer parking?
No, 911 Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 911 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 Oak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 911 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 911 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 911 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
