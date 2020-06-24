911 Oak Street

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice, quiet, 1 bedroom near OSU - Property Id: 99995



Quiet 1 bedroom for rent. Just renovated bathroom with ceramic tile floors and tub surround. New hardware and efficient toilet. Off street parking, laundry in apartment, high efficiency furnace and central air conditioning. Also has recently installed high efficiency replacement windows. Apartment has off street parking. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets. It's a smoke free building. Contact landlord to make appointments to see also future photographs

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99995

Property Id 99995



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4702267)