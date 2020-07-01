904 Carpenter Street

Amenities

Available for immediate move in! Welcome to 904 Carpenter St in Southern Orchards near Children's Hospital. Be a part of the downtown revival! This totally renovated brick townhome is ready for new tenants. The open concept first floor features living and dining area, canned lighting, LED heat fireplace, nest thermometer, new 1/2 bath. The kitchen features white quartz countertops, herringbone laid subway tile backsplash, brand new stainless steel appliances, and new laminate floors as well as an undermount sink. Upstairs features tile tub surround, high end shower head/tub combo, tile floors, all new laminate, ceiling fans, doors, trim. Roof, furnace, water heater, central air all new 2019. 2 off street parking spots. Owner is a licensed agent in the state of ohio.