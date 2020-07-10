All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 9033 Ellersly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
9033 Ellersly Drive
Last updated December 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

9033 Ellersly Drive

9033 Ellersley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9033 Ellersley Drive, Columbus, OH 43035
Wynstone

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Furnished studio/basement with half kitchenette built recently and pretty much everything is brand new:
*Full bathroom with marble floor, carpet, *Maytag washer & dryer
*IKEA dinning room small table with chair, *IKEA shelves, new walking closet, new *IKEA shoe rack, hamper and much more.

** Utilities included in the price (water, electricity, gas, Netflix, Wifi).
* Private entrance by the garage or common entrance by the front door. Park in the driveway.
Egress window recently installed that gives safety and light to the area.
*Use of kitchen, patio and private backyard.

*^*^* References and a permanent job required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9033 Ellersly Drive have any available units?
9033 Ellersly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 9033 Ellersly Drive have?
Some of 9033 Ellersly Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9033 Ellersly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9033 Ellersly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9033 Ellersly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9033 Ellersly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 9033 Ellersly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9033 Ellersly Drive offers parking.
Does 9033 Ellersly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9033 Ellersly Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9033 Ellersly Drive have a pool?
No, 9033 Ellersly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9033 Ellersly Drive have accessible units?
No, 9033 Ellersly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9033 Ellersly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9033 Ellersly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing