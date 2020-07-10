9033 Ellersly Drive

Amenities
Furnished studio/basement with half kitchenette built recently and pretty much everything is brand new:
*Full bathroom with marble floor, carpet, *Maytag washer & dryer
*IKEA dinning room small table with chair, *IKEA shelves, new walking closet, new *IKEA shoe rack, hamper and much more.
** Utilities included in the price (water, electricity, gas, Netflix, Wifi).
* Private entrance by the garage or common entrance by the front door. Park in the driveway.
Egress window recently installed that gives safety and light to the area.
*Use of kitchen, patio and private backyard.
*^*^* References and a permanent job required.