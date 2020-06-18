All apartments in Columbus
89 N Yale Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

89 N Yale Ave

89 Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

89 Yale Avenue, Columbus, OH 43222

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Just Renovated Single-Family Home in Franklinton! - Please visit www.NewCityOhio.com for complete details and information! NO SECTION 8. Come see our new renovation in Franklinton just a couple miles from downtown. Downstairs features carpeting and LVP flooring throughout, a first floor bedroom, living room, and kitchen with white cabinets, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a new light fixture. Additionally on the first floor is the half bathroom and first floor laundry area. The second floor has three more carpeted bedrooms and an updated full bathroom with new shower surround. This home has a front porch and fenced yard. No A/C. Call Lisa at (614) 434-8406 to schedule your showing today!

(RLNE5616508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 N Yale Ave have any available units?
89 N Yale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 N Yale Ave have?
Some of 89 N Yale Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 N Yale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
89 N Yale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 N Yale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 89 N Yale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 89 N Yale Ave offer parking?
No, 89 N Yale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 89 N Yale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 N Yale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 N Yale Ave have a pool?
No, 89 N Yale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 89 N Yale Ave have accessible units?
No, 89 N Yale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 89 N Yale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 N Yale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
