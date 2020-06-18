89 N Yale Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Just Renovated Single-Family Home in Franklinton! - Please visit www.NewCityOhio.com for complete details and information! NO SECTION 8. Come see our new renovation in Franklinton just a couple miles from downtown. Downstairs features carpeting and LVP flooring throughout, a first floor bedroom, living room, and kitchen with white cabinets, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a new light fixture. Additionally on the first floor is the half bathroom and first floor laundry area. The second floor has three more carpeted bedrooms and an updated full bathroom with new shower surround. This home has a front porch and fenced yard. No A/C. Call Lisa at (614) 434-8406 to schedule your showing today!



