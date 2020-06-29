All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:19 PM

8736 Laconia Drive

8736 Laconia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8736 Laconia Drive, Columbus, OH 43065
Summit View Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Worthington schools, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage. Great location off Smokey Row Blvd.Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8736 Laconia Drive have any available units?
8736 Laconia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 8736 Laconia Drive have?
Some of 8736 Laconia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8736 Laconia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8736 Laconia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8736 Laconia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8736 Laconia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 8736 Laconia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8736 Laconia Drive offers parking.
Does 8736 Laconia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8736 Laconia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8736 Laconia Drive have a pool?
No, 8736 Laconia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8736 Laconia Drive have accessible units?
No, 8736 Laconia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8736 Laconia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8736 Laconia Drive has units with dishwashers.
