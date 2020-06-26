836 Bruck Street

Amenities
Charming Schumacher Place Home for Rent - Property Id: 130345
Lovely and private side yard with stone patio & grass, enclosed by wrought iron fence and gate.
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, fireplace with stunning ornate wood and marble mantle. Washer & dryer in basement. Brick sidewalks and streets. Quiet street, primarily owner-occupied neighborhood. Walking distance from EVERYTHING fun in German Village! 3-4 blocks from Schiller Park. 1-2 blocks from Giant Eagle, Barcelona, Schmidt's. YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE! $1,500/month rent + utilities. NO smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130345p
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5007486)