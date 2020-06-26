All apartments in Columbus
836 Bruck Street
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

836 Bruck Street

836 Bruck Street · No Longer Available
Location

836 Bruck Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming Schumacher Place Home for Rent - Property Id: 130345

Lovely and private side yard with stone patio & grass, enclosed by wrought iron fence and gate.

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, fireplace with stunning ornate wood and marble mantle. Washer & dryer in basement. Brick sidewalks and streets. Quiet street, primarily owner-occupied neighborhood. Walking distance from EVERYTHING fun in German Village! 3-4 blocks from Schiller Park. 1-2 blocks from Giant Eagle, Barcelona, Schmidt's. YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE! $1,500/month rent + utilities. NO smoking.
Property Id 130345

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5007486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 Bruck Street have any available units?
836 Bruck Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 Bruck Street have?
Some of 836 Bruck Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 Bruck Street currently offering any rent specials?
836 Bruck Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Bruck Street pet-friendly?
No, 836 Bruck Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 836 Bruck Street offer parking?
No, 836 Bruck Street does not offer parking.
Does 836 Bruck Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 Bruck Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Bruck Street have a pool?
No, 836 Bruck Street does not have a pool.
Does 836 Bruck Street have accessible units?
No, 836 Bruck Street does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Bruck Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 836 Bruck Street does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

