836 Bruck Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming Schumacher Place Home for Rent - Property Id: 130345



Lovely and private side yard with stone patio & grass, enclosed by wrought iron fence and gate.



Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, fireplace with stunning ornate wood and marble mantle. Washer & dryer in basement. Brick sidewalks and streets. Quiet street, primarily owner-occupied neighborhood. Walking distance from EVERYTHING fun in German Village! 3-4 blocks from Schiller Park. 1-2 blocks from Giant Eagle, Barcelona, Schmidt's. YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE! $1,500/month rent + utilities. NO smoking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130345p

No Dogs Allowed



