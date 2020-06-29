830 Siebert St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Conveniently Located in Southern Orchard 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story home w/ 2 Car Garage! Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, W/D Connection, Lots of Cabinet Space in the Kitchen, Stove & Refrigerator Included, Spacious Closets in Bedrooms, Newly Renovated Bathroom, Overhead Lighting, Front Porch & Fenced in Backyard! **No Pets Allowed**



This house will be available for rent for $1045onthly

Tenants are responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric & Water



Serious Inquiries Only Please

Not Accepting Section 8