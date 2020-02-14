83-85 Chicago Avenue

Amenities

N83-85 Chicago Avenue (83 Side available for rent)Duplex house originally built in 1910 was a total rebuild from studs, finished in November 2016. House has 100% new exterior including roof, siding, windows, porches. The interior is totally new including 100% new mechanicals with central air conditioning, full insulation, drywall, sub and finish floors, paint and all fixtures. Two bedrooms per side, one large bathroom with two sinks and washer/dryer. Other appliances included are refrigerator, dish washer and electric stove. Agent related to sellerDO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!