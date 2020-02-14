All apartments in Columbus
83-85 Chicago Avenue
83-85 Chicago Avenue

83 Chicago Ave · No Longer Available
Location

83 Chicago Ave, Columbus, OH 43222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
N83-85 Chicago Avenue (83 Side available for rent)Duplex house originally built in 1910 was a total rebuild from studs, finished in November 2016. House has 100% new exterior including roof, siding, windows, porches. The interior is totally new including 100% new mechanicals with central air conditioning, full insulation, drywall, sub and finish floors, paint and all fixtures. Two bedrooms per side, one large bathroom with two sinks and washer/dryer. Other appliances included are refrigerator, dish washer and electric stove. Agent related to sellerDO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83-85 Chicago Avenue have any available units?
83-85 Chicago Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 83-85 Chicago Avenue have?
Some of 83-85 Chicago Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83-85 Chicago Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
83-85 Chicago Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83-85 Chicago Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 83-85 Chicago Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 83-85 Chicago Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 83-85 Chicago Avenue does offer parking.
Does 83-85 Chicago Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83-85 Chicago Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83-85 Chicago Avenue have a pool?
No, 83-85 Chicago Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 83-85 Chicago Avenue have accessible units?
No, 83-85 Chicago Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 83-85 Chicago Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83-85 Chicago Avenue has units with dishwashers.
