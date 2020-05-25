827 Bassett Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed, 1 Bath, North End Ranch.....CALL 614-756-6959 For Details!!!! - No banks, no hassles. No waiting for months for approval!! Get approved instantly, and move in same day!!!



ONCE AGAIN NO CREDIT CHECKS!!



Street parking!!

Great starter home!!

Buy for the same price as renting!!

This home is ready for a new owner today!



This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!

Simply $3000 down and $725 per month and this one is yours today!

If you have any questions simply reply back to this listing or call



2 Beds, 1 Bath

803 sq ft



Purchase price: Negotiable



Down payment: Best offer



Monthly payments $725



Contact us today for more details, 614-756-6959



or Apply @ www.Cbus4rent.com



(RLNE3999129)