Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

827 Bassett Avenue

827 Bassett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

827 Bassett Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219
Devon Triangle

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed, 1 Bath, North End Ranch.....CALL 614-756-6959 For Details!!!! - No banks, no hassles. No waiting for months for approval!! Get approved instantly, and move in same day!!!

ONCE AGAIN NO CREDIT CHECKS!!

Street parking!!
Great starter home!!
Buy for the same price as renting!!
This home is ready for a new owner today!

This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!
Simply $3000 down and $725 per month and this one is yours today!
If you have any questions simply reply back to this listing or call

2 Beds, 1 Bath
803 sq ft

Purchase price: Negotiable

Down payment: Best offer

Monthly payments $725

Contact us today for more details, 614-756-6959

or Apply @ www.Cbus4rent.com

(RLNE3999129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Bassett Avenue have any available units?
827 Bassett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 827 Bassett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
827 Bassett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Bassett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 Bassett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 827 Bassett Avenue offer parking?
No, 827 Bassett Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 827 Bassett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Bassett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Bassett Avenue have a pool?
No, 827 Bassett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 827 Bassett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 827 Bassett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Bassett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 Bassett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 827 Bassett Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 Bassett Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

