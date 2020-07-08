823 Hamlet Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Available 05/29/20 LARGE two bedroom with 3rd room option, 1.5 baths- town home/double located in Italian Village!!! Brick street and walking distance to High St and many great spots! Large bedrooms, exposed brick, nice back yard with off street parking. W/D included and TONS of storage in the 3rd floor attic space.

Truly unique place ready for you to call home!!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/823-hamlet-st-columbus-oh-43215-usa/57d51b7c-ddcb-49e9-b90f-0812fb36c038



(RLNE5764574)