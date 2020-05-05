Application must be filled out at our office. This property has incomes limits you would need to be under annually. Processing time up to two weeks for approval. Minimum occupancy 2. Section 8 accepted One pet maximum.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 819 E Whittier St have any available units?
819 E Whittier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 819 E Whittier St currently offering any rent specials?
819 E Whittier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 E Whittier St pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 E Whittier St is pet friendly.
Does 819 E Whittier St offer parking?
No, 819 E Whittier St does not offer parking.
Does 819 E Whittier St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 E Whittier St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 E Whittier St have a pool?
No, 819 E Whittier St does not have a pool.
Does 819 E Whittier St have accessible units?
No, 819 E Whittier St does not have accessible units.
Does 819 E Whittier St have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 E Whittier St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 E Whittier St have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 E Whittier St does not have units with air conditioning.