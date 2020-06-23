All apartments in Columbus
81 Meek Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

81 Meek Avenue

81 Meek Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

81 Meek Avenue, Columbus, OH 43222

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Remodeled 4 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for more information. Section 8 Not Accepted.
This home is freshly remodeled providing four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and first floor laundry. Great floor plan with three of the bedrooms on the first floor plus a finished second level with an extra bedroom, living area and full bath! Upgraded LVP flooring throughout the first floor, new cabinets, countertops, lighting, paint and hardware. Off street parking behind the home. Call 614-434-8406 for more information and to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4518262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

