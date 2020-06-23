81 Meek Avenue

Amenities

Remodeled 4 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for more information. Section 8 Not Accepted.

This home is freshly remodeled providing four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and first floor laundry. Great floor plan with three of the bedrooms on the first floor plus a finished second level with an extra bedroom, living area and full bath! Upgraded LVP flooring throughout the first floor, new cabinets, countertops, lighting, paint and hardware. Off street parking behind the home. Call 614-434-8406 for more information and to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4518262)