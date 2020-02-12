All apartments in Columbus
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
790 S. Roys Avenue
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

790 S. Roys Avenue

790 Roys Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

790 Roys Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Southwest Hilltop

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wilshire Heights Home for Rent - All brick cape cod with brick 2 car garage!
First floor master
1st Floor Full bath
3 bedrooms
ALL Wood Floors
Updated windows
Formal Living Room with Decorative Fireplace
Formal dining room
Built in cabinets
Covered back patio
fenced yard
Basement
Updated HVAC

NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home.
No Pets
Good Credit Required

Click this link below to download our rental application:
http://viprealtyhomes.com/vip-realty-inc-rental-application/

Call Us Today 614-859-5171
http://VipRealtyHomes.com
http://VipRentalHouses.com

(RLNE4095333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 S. Roys Avenue have any available units?
790 S. Roys Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 790 S. Roys Avenue have?
Some of 790 S. Roys Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 S. Roys Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
790 S. Roys Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 S. Roys Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 790 S. Roys Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 790 S. Roys Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 790 S. Roys Avenue offers parking.
Does 790 S. Roys Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 790 S. Roys Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 S. Roys Avenue have a pool?
No, 790 S. Roys Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 790 S. Roys Avenue have accessible units?
No, 790 S. Roys Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 790 S. Roys Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 790 S. Roys Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
