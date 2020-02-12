790 S. Roys Avenue

Wilshire Heights Home for Rent - All brick cape cod with brick 2 car garage! First floor master 1st Floor Full bath 3 bedrooms ALL Wood Floors Updated windows Formal Living Room with Decorative Fireplace Formal dining room Built in cabinets Covered back patio fenced yard Basement Updated HVAC
NON Smokers Only. Non Smoking Home. No Pets Good Credit Required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
