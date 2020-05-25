7849 Stanburn Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You can still get in for the holidays. Charming 3 level split offers a great location close to school and library. Very mature neighborhood. Highly functional kitchen/ white kitchen cabinets with pull out pantry drawers & black granite look counter tops. Step outside LARGE beautiful fenced yard with a huge deck and paver patio. Entry way w/mirrored guest closet doors. 2 full baths, neutral floor coverings with new carpet through out. Lower area features HUGE family room /full shower bath/ access steps to garage w/ coat cady built-in unit, large utility room. Freshly painted neutral walls. FOR LEASE. Landlord seeks 1 year min but would consider 2 year for the right tenants.Call today!