Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7849 Stanburn Road

7849 Stanburn Road · No Longer Available
Location

7849 Stanburn Road, Columbus, OH 43235
Foxboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You can still get in for the holidays. Charming 3 level split offers a great location close to school and library. Very mature neighborhood. Highly functional kitchen/ white kitchen cabinets with pull out pantry drawers & black granite look counter tops. Step outside LARGE beautiful fenced yard with a huge deck and paver patio. Entry way w/mirrored guest closet doors. 2 full baths, neutral floor coverings with new carpet through out. Lower area features HUGE family room /full shower bath/ access steps to garage w/ coat cady built-in unit, large utility room. Freshly painted neutral walls. FOR LEASE. Landlord seeks 1 year min but would consider 2 year for the right tenants.Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7849 Stanburn Road have any available units?
7849 Stanburn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7849 Stanburn Road have?
Some of 7849 Stanburn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7849 Stanburn Road currently offering any rent specials?
7849 Stanburn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7849 Stanburn Road pet-friendly?
No, 7849 Stanburn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 7849 Stanburn Road offer parking?
Yes, 7849 Stanburn Road offers parking.
Does 7849 Stanburn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7849 Stanburn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7849 Stanburn Road have a pool?
No, 7849 Stanburn Road does not have a pool.
Does 7849 Stanburn Road have accessible units?
No, 7849 Stanburn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7849 Stanburn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7849 Stanburn Road has units with dishwashers.
