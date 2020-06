Amenities

Remodeled 3 Bedroom with Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances - Visit www.NewCityOhio.com for information. Not available for Section 8. This remodeled two story in King Lincoln is now available. Enjoy three large bedrooms, one full bathroom, high-end kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, LVP flooring, ceramic tile and new carpet. Clean unfinished basement with laundry hook-ups. Columbus schools. Call 614-434-8406 to schedule a showing.



