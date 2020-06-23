All apartments in Columbus
767 Worthington Woods Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

767 Worthington Woods Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43085
Worthington Village North

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Spacious two bedroom, two bathroom apartment with nine-foot ceilings and premium finishes all within the Worthington School District. Additionally, the apartment complex offers a resort-style pool and clubhouse amenities.

No long-term commitment because the lease is only eight and a half months. Furthermore, no need to save up one months rent for the security deposit because it is only $550!

In order to rent this apartment, you will have to apply with the apartment complex company- Champion. They require a $25 application fee per applicant over the age of 18. Also, your gross income needs to be 3x the monthly rent and approval of the lease is subject to a credit and criminal background check. This is not a sublease- the apartment lease will be reassigned to your name. If you have any questions please reach out to me either by calling, texting or emailing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 Worthington Woods Blvd have any available units?
767 Worthington Woods Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 767 Worthington Woods Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
767 Worthington Woods Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 Worthington Woods Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 767 Worthington Woods Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 767 Worthington Woods Blvd offer parking?
No, 767 Worthington Woods Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 767 Worthington Woods Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 767 Worthington Woods Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 Worthington Woods Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 767 Worthington Woods Blvd has a pool.
Does 767 Worthington Woods Blvd have accessible units?
No, 767 Worthington Woods Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 767 Worthington Woods Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 767 Worthington Woods Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 767 Worthington Woods Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 767 Worthington Woods Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
