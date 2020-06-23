767 Worthington Woods Blvd

Amenities

pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Spacious two bedroom, two bathroom apartment with nine-foot ceilings and premium finishes all within the Worthington School District. Additionally, the apartment complex offers a resort-style pool and clubhouse amenities.



No long-term commitment because the lease is only eight and a half months. Furthermore, no need to save up one months rent for the security deposit because it is only $550!



In order to rent this apartment, you will have to apply with the apartment complex company- Champion. They require a $25 application fee per applicant over the age of 18. Also, your gross income needs to be 3x the monthly rent and approval of the lease is subject to a credit and criminal background check. This is not a sublease- the apartment lease will be reassigned to your name. If you have any questions please reach out to me either by calling, texting or emailing.