7641 Old Foxe Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house, located in the Foxboro Village neighborhood, feeds into the Dublin City School District.



This two story home's first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen connected to a family room (with fireplace!), a half bathroom, and access to the garage, finished basement, and back patio with fully fenced yard. The second floor contains the three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master bedroom features a private bathroom and walk-in closet. The other two rooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway.

The finished basement has extra unfinished space for storage and laundry.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

Contact us to schedule a showing.