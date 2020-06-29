All apartments in Columbus
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
7641 Old Foxe Court
Last updated December 14 2019 at 10:00 PM

7641 Old Foxe Court

7641 Old Foxe Court · No Longer Available
Location

7641 Old Foxe Court, Columbus, OH 43235
Foxboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house, located in the Foxboro Village neighborhood, feeds into the Dublin City School District.

This two story home's first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen connected to a family room (with fireplace!), a half bathroom, and access to the garage, finished basement, and back patio with fully fenced yard. The second floor contains the three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master bedroom features a private bathroom and walk-in closet. The other two rooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway.
The finished basement has extra unfinished space for storage and laundry.

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care. 
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7641 Old Foxe Court have any available units?
7641 Old Foxe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7641 Old Foxe Court have?
Some of 7641 Old Foxe Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7641 Old Foxe Court currently offering any rent specials?
7641 Old Foxe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7641 Old Foxe Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7641 Old Foxe Court is pet friendly.
Does 7641 Old Foxe Court offer parking?
Yes, 7641 Old Foxe Court offers parking.
Does 7641 Old Foxe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7641 Old Foxe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7641 Old Foxe Court have a pool?
No, 7641 Old Foxe Court does not have a pool.
Does 7641 Old Foxe Court have accessible units?
No, 7641 Old Foxe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7641 Old Foxe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7641 Old Foxe Court does not have units with dishwashers.

