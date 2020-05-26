7589 Penwood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom Duplex Available for rent in a great location! 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath located on the second floor. First floor features plush carpet throughout, a large living room with additional space for a dining room or even an office space and half bath. Sliding glass doors lead out to a new deck overlooking the big back yard. This home features a semi -finished basement and a one car garage for additional storage! Easy access to 315 or 270 and only a 10-15 minute commute to the new Bridge Street District. Close to Sawmill Rd for many shopping or dining options.

