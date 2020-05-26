All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 7589 Penwood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
7589 Penwood Place
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:06 PM

7589 Penwood Place

7589 Penwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7589 Penwood Place, Columbus, OH 43235
Summerwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Duplex Available for rent in a great location! 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath located on the second floor. First floor features plush carpet throughout, a large living room with additional space for a dining room or even an office space and half bath. Sliding glass doors lead out to a new deck overlooking the big back yard. This home features a semi -finished basement and a one car garage for additional storage! Easy access to 315 or 270 and only a 10-15 minute commute to the new Bridge Street District. Close to Sawmill Rd for many shopping or dining options.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7589 Penwood Place have any available units?
7589 Penwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7589 Penwood Place have?
Some of 7589 Penwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7589 Penwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
7589 Penwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7589 Penwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 7589 Penwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 7589 Penwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 7589 Penwood Place offers parking.
Does 7589 Penwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7589 Penwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7589 Penwood Place have a pool?
No, 7589 Penwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 7589 Penwood Place have accessible units?
No, 7589 Penwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7589 Penwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7589 Penwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing