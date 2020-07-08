7504 Autumn Joy Ave

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath New Build Home For Rent - This amazing new build home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Lots of space and second floor laundry with wonderful master suite. Lots of closet space for storage and full basement. Has a very nice lot and backs up to trees. There also is a two car attached garage. Call today to schedule a private showing at 614-505-5808!



We do not accept Section 8. We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 600 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income.



