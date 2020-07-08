All apartments in Columbus
7504 Autumn Joy Ave

7504 Autumn Joy Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7504 Autumn Joy Ave, Columbus, OH 43110
White Ash

Amenities

garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath New Build Home For Rent - This amazing new build home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Lots of space and second floor laundry with wonderful master suite. Lots of closet space for storage and full basement. Has a very nice lot and backs up to trees. There also is a two car attached garage. Call today to schedule a private showing at 614-505-5808!

We do not accept Section 8. We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 600 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income.

(RLNE5755843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7504 Autumn Joy Ave have any available units?
7504 Autumn Joy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7504 Autumn Joy Ave have?
Some of 7504 Autumn Joy Ave's amenities include garage, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7504 Autumn Joy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7504 Autumn Joy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7504 Autumn Joy Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7504 Autumn Joy Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 7504 Autumn Joy Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7504 Autumn Joy Ave offers parking.
Does 7504 Autumn Joy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7504 Autumn Joy Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7504 Autumn Joy Ave have a pool?
No, 7504 Autumn Joy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7504 Autumn Joy Ave have accessible units?
No, 7504 Autumn Joy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7504 Autumn Joy Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7504 Autumn Joy Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

