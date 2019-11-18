7415 Cayman Lane

Amenities

This is the cutest 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Granite and stainless in the kitchen and an open floor plan that makes it perfect for entertaining. And the finished lower level has a half bath. Each bedroom has a walk in closet. The master bedroom suite includes a private bath with shower. This Summer you can enjoy sitting on the deck overlooking the pond out back. The pool and fitness center are just around the corner. You will love this condo and it is in Worthington schools. 1179 Sq feet plus the finished basement. No smoking but small pet possible with approval and additional fees.ONLY SPAYED OR NEUTERED CATS, dogs ok, all with approval and additional fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.