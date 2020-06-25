All apartments in Columbus
7 E Como Ave
Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:13 AM

7 E Como Ave

7 East Como Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7 East Como Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 06/10/19 Available June 10, please do not inquire for a July or later start date.Fantastic loft style apartment overlooking High Street with update throughout including new hardwood floors, and second story covered balcony. The kitchen features granite, a stainless steel range and refrigerator. This recently renovated Clintonville apartment is close to all of the shops, bars and restaurants along High Street. Two blocks S of EN Broadway. Shared basement with washer/dryer hook up and locked storage. This is a no pets, no smoking building with no exceptions. Please call or email for a private showing. 12 month lease required, deposit is the same as the rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4784805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 E Como Ave have any available units?
7 E Como Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 E Como Ave have?
Some of 7 E Como Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 E Como Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7 E Como Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 E Como Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7 E Como Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 7 E Como Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7 E Como Ave offers parking.
Does 7 E Como Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 E Como Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 E Como Ave have a pool?
No, 7 E Como Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7 E Como Ave have accessible units?
No, 7 E Como Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7 E Como Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 E Como Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
