7 E Como Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available 06/10/19 Available June 10, please do not inquire for a July or later start date.Fantastic loft style apartment overlooking High Street with update throughout including new hardwood floors, and second story covered balcony. The kitchen features granite, a stainless steel range and refrigerator. This recently renovated Clintonville apartment is close to all of the shops, bars and restaurants along High Street. Two blocks S of EN Broadway. Shared basement with washer/dryer hook up and locked storage. This is a no pets, no smoking building with no exceptions. Please call or email for a private showing. 12 month lease required, deposit is the same as the rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4784805)