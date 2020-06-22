All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:36 AM

690 Mallard Crossing Way

690 Mallard Crossing Way · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

690 Mallard Crossing Way, Columbus, OH 43215
Grandview South

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
Sublease available for two in a great location next to pool and clubhouse. 5 minutes from the Short North. The photo with the pink outline is the actual apartment location. The images of the interior of the apartment are from the complexs model room but the lay out is the same except this unit has a fireplace. Contact to see in person or if you may have any questions, feel free to email, text or call. Tenant Incentive Rebate :)
Amenities
24/7 Fitness Center with Yoga Studio
24-Hour Luxer Package Room
Basketball Court
Complimentary Car Wash & Vacuum Access
Dog Park
Lawn Games including Bocce Ball and Bean-Bag Toss
Lighted Tennis Court
Bocci Court
Outdoor Grilling Stations
Outdoor Resident Lounges with Fire-Pits
Resident Clubhouse with Gaming Lounge
Sand Volleyball Court
Two Resort-style Swimming Pools
Bike trail access that take you down the Scioto mile downtown

Apartment Amenities
Energy Efficient Appliances
Full Size Washer/Dryer
Granite Countertops
High Speed Internet Access Available
Linen Closets, Walk-In Bedroom Closets, and Pantry
Private entries
Private Balcony/Patio Available
Under-Mount Kitchen Sink
Wood Burning Fireplace
Wood-style Floors in Kitchen and Living Areas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 Mallard Crossing Way have any available units?
690 Mallard Crossing Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 690 Mallard Crossing Way have?
Some of 690 Mallard Crossing Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 690 Mallard Crossing Way currently offering any rent specials?
690 Mallard Crossing Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Mallard Crossing Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 690 Mallard Crossing Way is pet friendly.
Does 690 Mallard Crossing Way offer parking?
No, 690 Mallard Crossing Way does not offer parking.
Does 690 Mallard Crossing Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 690 Mallard Crossing Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Mallard Crossing Way have a pool?
Yes, 690 Mallard Crossing Way has a pool.
Does 690 Mallard Crossing Way have accessible units?
No, 690 Mallard Crossing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Mallard Crossing Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 690 Mallard Crossing Way does not have units with dishwashers.
