687 S Wayne Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled house with updated Bathrooms, new carpet flooring in the living room, stairs and bedrooms. New linoleum vinyl tile flooring in the bathrooms, kitchen and dining rooms.All new plumbing throughout the house & a new water main to the street. Electrical is all updated.New roof, electric water heater, furnace and the AC is recharged.Brand new kitchen cabinets, countertop stove and refrigeratorNew front and back porches.There is a good sized shed in the back behind the driveway.$875 a month with an $875 deposit and renter responsible for all utilities. 6 or 12 month lease available