Last updated September 1 2019 at 7:21 AM

687 S Wayne Avenue

687 S Wayne Ave · No Longer Available
Location

687 S Wayne Ave, Columbus, OH 43204
South Central Hilltop

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled house with updated Bathrooms, new carpet flooring in the living room, stairs and bedrooms. New linoleum vinyl tile flooring in the bathrooms, kitchen and dining rooms.All new plumbing throughout the house & a new water main to the street. Electrical is all updated.New roof, electric water heater, furnace and the AC is recharged.Brand new kitchen cabinets, countertop stove and refrigeratorNew front and back porches.There is a good sized shed in the back behind the driveway.$875 a month with an $875 deposit and renter responsible for all utilities. 6 or 12 month lease available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 687 S Wayne Avenue have any available units?
687 S Wayne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 687 S Wayne Avenue have?
Some of 687 S Wayne Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 687 S Wayne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
687 S Wayne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 687 S Wayne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 687 S Wayne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 687 S Wayne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 687 S Wayne Avenue offers parking.
Does 687 S Wayne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 687 S Wayne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 687 S Wayne Avenue have a pool?
No, 687 S Wayne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 687 S Wayne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 687 S Wayne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 687 S Wayne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 687 S Wayne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
