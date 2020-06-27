68-70 North Powell

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Duplex has original charm with pristine woodwork, built in cabinets, and Large Rooms throughout.



Three Bedrooms, Full Bath, Dining Room, Spacious Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and a pantry. Full basement for storage and an individually fenced Backyard.



This home has plenty of space, charm, and details ready to be appreciated.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Schedule a showing now at: https://app.tenantturner.com/rentingohio