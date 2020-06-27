All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 68-70 North Powell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
68-70 North Powell
Last updated December 29 2019 at 8:42 PM

68-70 North Powell

68 N Powell Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

68 N Powell Ave, Columbus, OH 43204
North Hilltop

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Duplex has original charm with pristine woodwork, built in cabinets, and Large Rooms throughout.

Three Bedrooms, Full Bath, Dining Room, Spacious Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and a pantry. Full basement for storage and an individually fenced Backyard.

This home has plenty of space, charm, and details ready to be appreciated.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Schedule a showing now at: https://app.tenantturner.com/rentingohio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68-70 North Powell have any available units?
68-70 North Powell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 68-70 North Powell currently offering any rent specials?
68-70 North Powell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68-70 North Powell pet-friendly?
Yes, 68-70 North Powell is pet friendly.
Does 68-70 North Powell offer parking?
No, 68-70 North Powell does not offer parking.
Does 68-70 North Powell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68-70 North Powell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68-70 North Powell have a pool?
No, 68-70 North Powell does not have a pool.
Does 68-70 North Powell have accessible units?
No, 68-70 North Powell does not have accessible units.
Does 68-70 North Powell have units with dishwashers?
No, 68-70 North Powell does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68-70 North Powell have units with air conditioning?
No, 68-70 North Powell does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing