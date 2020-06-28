All apartments in Columbus
6789 Meadow Creek Drive Unit 104

6789 Meadow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6789 Meadow Creek Drive, Columbus, OH 43235
Brookside Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bedroom condo for rent with bonus room in popular Dublin Green! - Available Now! This downstairs building entry condo boasts nearly 1,400 square feet of comfortable living space! High ceilings and plush carpeting throughout! The kitchen offers ample counter space, full appliance package and nice oak cabinetry. A spacious open concept dining and living room provide a flow between the two designated areas.

The first bedroom and full bath are located near the entrance of the condo while the second bedroom is located on the opposite side of the condo featuring 2 over sized closets and private en-suite. A third bonus room off the living room makes for a great office, den or guest room.

Subdivision Amenities: Clubhouse, Fitness Facility, Pool, Sidewalk, Tennis Court

Features:

- Secured building entry
- Plush carpet
- Full appliance package
- Washer/Dryer connections
- Private patio
All properties are rented as-is)

Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/2S3tGg9830U

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5397244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

