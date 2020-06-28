6789 Meadow Creek Drive Unit 104

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 Bedroom condo for rent with bonus room in popular Dublin Green! - Available Now! This downstairs building entry condo boasts nearly 1,400 square feet of comfortable living space! High ceilings and plush carpeting throughout! The kitchen offers ample counter space, full appliance package and nice oak cabinetry. A spacious open concept dining and living room provide a flow between the two designated areas.



The first bedroom and full bath are located near the entrance of the condo while the second bedroom is located on the opposite side of the condo featuring 2 over sized closets and private en-suite. A third bonus room off the living room makes for a great office, den or guest room.



Subdivision Amenities: Clubhouse, Fitness Facility, Pool, Sidewalk, Tennis Court



Features:



- Secured building entry

- Plush carpet

- Full appliance package

- Washer/Dryer connections

- Private patio

Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/2S3tGg9830U



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/



Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.



No Cats Allowed



